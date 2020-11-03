Michael Vick: Antonio Brown will be a great fit with Brady & Buccaneers | UNDISPUTED

There are a lot of question marks surrounding whether Antonio Brown is a good thing for the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and whether he could 'ruin the good mojo' the team is experiencing at this point of the season.

Michael Vick doesn't agree, and tells Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe why he believes his former teammate will be a good example to the Bucs offense, and will ultimately be a great fit in Tampa Bay.