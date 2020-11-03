Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Vick: Antonio Brown will be a great fit with Brady & Buccaneers | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:34s - Published
Michael Vick: Antonio Brown will be a great fit with Brady & Buccaneers | UNDISPUTED

Michael Vick: Antonio Brown will be a great fit with Brady & Buccaneers | UNDISPUTED

There are a lot of question marks surrounding whether Antonio Brown is a good thing for the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and whether he could 'ruin the good mojo' the team is experiencing at this point of the season.

Michael Vick doesn't agree, and tells Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe why he believes his former teammate will be a good example to the Bucs offense, and will ultimately be a great fit in Tampa Bay.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michael Vick: Antonio Brown will be a great fit with Brady & Buccaneers | UNDISPUTED

Michael Vick: Antonio Brown will be a great fit with Brady & Buccaneers | UNDISPUTED There are a lot of question marks surrounding whether Antonio Brown is a good thing for the 6-2 Tampa...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady has never felt like Boston — He conformed for 20 years | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady has never felt like Boston — He conformed for 20 years | THE HERD

Antonio Brown is headed to Tampa Bay and reuniting with Tom Brady. Colin Cowherd explains why their relationship, and Tom Brady explains why he has never fit in with the Boston culture, and is more..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:25Published
Marcellus on AB joining the 6-2 Bucs: This team was ready-made, it's just gonna get their faster now | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Marcellus on AB joining the 6-2 Bucs: This team was ready-made, it's just gonna get their faster now | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Aqib Talib joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Wiley to discuss the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wiley shares his thoughts on Antonio Brown joining Tom Brady and the Bucs and what impact he will bring to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:46Published
Cousin Sal: Brady & Bucs will be too much for Brees & Saints to handle | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal: Brady & Bucs will be too much for Brees & Saints to handle | FOX BET LIVE

It's the second time this season the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the New Orleans Saints, and Cousin Sal predicts Tom Brady and his offensive weapons, including the return of Antonio..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:19Published