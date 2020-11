Flower 'delivery man' is Army dad in disguise Video Credit: USA Today Kind (Domestic) - Duration: 00:43s - Published 1 week ago Flower 'delivery man' is Army dad in disguise Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Lee was deployed for nearly a year. He made it home just in time to surprise his wife on the day of their 20th anniversary. 0

