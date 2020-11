PM: Brexit trade deal is "there to be done" if EU want it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a Brexit trade deal "there to be done" if the EU want it.

If not, the UK can do "very well on Australian terms if that is what we have to go for".

Report by Etemadil.

