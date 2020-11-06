Video Credit: WTAT - Published 2 days ago

>> it's time for our favorite pet of the week.

And we welcome back kelly from dorchester paws and who is the pet of the week?

>> this is my buddy charles in charge, and i love him.

He's such a great dog, and he's smiling and he hordes my treats.

He doesn't eat them.

He hides them.

>> he's saving for a rainy day and he has gorgeous eyes.

The.

>> he's really pretty.

And he's like a pocket pit or a terrier mix.

He's really small.

And he's in my face right now, but he only looks like he weighs 25 pounds.

Short legs and really tiny.

>> is he full grown?

>> he's three years old and this is as big as he's going to get and full grown, and he's really tiny.

He's underneath your knee caps, and only 25 pounds.

Super, super if you, and he has become sort of the rock star of our play group.

And he gets along with other dogs and our staff and they love him to death and he's smiling right now and holding all of my treats.

>> i love that you do interviews from the car.

>> he jumped right in and we're going to go get some coffee later on.

Cali's canines and coffee.

That's where we're going right now.

>> you have some events coming up, and let's start with what's going on november 8th.

What's happening?

>> so we're doing, this is the second annual fundraiser and basket auction.

We have 40 items up for auction, everything from louie vattan wallets, to power tools and a fishing trip.

And actually on the website right now, you can go over and see what you want and starting november 1st to the 8th, you go in and bid and win stuff.

We're trying to raise $25,000.

And there's a lot of stuff out this, but it's going to be really really fun and you can do it online and you can go to the website or the social media sites and they will tease them right now, so you can see what you get, maybe early christmas gifts.

You know?

>> how are you hurting?

Do you need more donations?

What's going on?

>> we're constantly in need of donations and we always have our top ten greatest needs list, always on the website.

And that changes on a weekly basis.

Money is a big deal because we can get what question want.

And we're in constant need of donations.

Doges and cats, and if you want to foster, we have plenty for you to do.

>> and fostering is great.

If you can't keep a pet, at least if you can give them a loving home until you can find one for them, you have a blood drive and this is on november 7th.

>> so we're going to be with blood connection, they're going to come out and do a little blood drive, and hopefully have a snow cone vender out here, it's going to be a fun thing, but we can donate blood and help out the community but a portion of those, they give us money back after anybody that sets their schedule up or whatever for us.

So its cool.

>> that's a nice partnership to have, and finally, i can't believe that we're talking about thanksgiving already.

But you have hunting for the stuff.

>> it's a huge 5k run and we don't know if it's going to happen.

We have had a lot of 5k events be canceled but there are 30 spots left if you want to register, and they have the signup and on thanksgiving day, come out and dress like a turkey and run the 5k and eat turkey afterwards and have fun.

So it's a cool event.

[ laughter ] >> thank you so much.

And we're going to share charles in charge information with our viewers and he's a beauty.

>> he's awesome and appreciate it.

>>