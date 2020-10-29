Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: Lakers should expect LeBron to miss a few games in beginning of season | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:27s - Published
The NBA Players Reps voted last night to approve plans to begin the season on December 22nd.

And according to reports, LeBron James will now support the early start despite not being thrilled with the date.

This comes after LeBron said he’d be cherry picking a lot if the season started before Christmas.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have to say about LeBron and the NBA restart.


