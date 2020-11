Tesla released a branded tequila that costs about as much as you'd expect Tesla-branded tequila to...



Related videos from verified sources It's Real and It's Here: Tesla Rolls Out 'Teslaquila'



Tesla has officially rolled out 'Teslaquila,' it's own trademarked and branded tequila that started as a prank but is now officially a Tesla product - and it's already sold out. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:59 Published 4 hours ago