Dredger sprays tonnes of gravel on to Portsmouth foreshore
Tonnes of gravel have been “rainbowed” on to the foreshore in Portsmouth inthe first stage of a £100 million sea defence scheme.
The dredger vesselSospan Dau is spraying 5,000 square metres of gravel between Clarence Pier andthe Spur Redoubt to create a temporary working platform to enable the work tobegin.