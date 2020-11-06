Dredger sprays tonnes of gravel on to Portsmouth foreshore

Tonnes of gravel have been “rainbowed” on to the foreshore in Portsmouth inthe first stage of a £100 million sea defence scheme.

The dredger vesselSospan Dau is spraying 5,000 square metres of gravel between Clarence Pier andthe Spur Redoubt to create a temporary working platform to enable the work tobegin.