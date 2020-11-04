Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that there is “light at the end of thetunnel” in tackling coronavirus. But with England back in a national lockdown,what is there on the horizon that could help bring the outbreak under controland allow life to return to some kind of pre-pandemic normality?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has "every confidence in the checks and balances of the US constitution" amid claims from Donald Trump of voter fraud in the presidential election.
Report by Etemadil.
Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The new national lockdown willrun from November 5 until December 2. The lockdown will then be eased on aregional basis according to the latest coronavirus case data at that time.
A round-up of today's press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson andNHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens. Mr Johnson said the restrictions inEngland would "automatically expire" on 2 December,..
