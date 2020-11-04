Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system

Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday refused to comment on the possibleoutcome of the US election but said he had confidence in the checks andbalances in the US constitution.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Covid-19: What light is there at the end of the tunnel? [Video]

Covid-19: What light is there at the end of the tunnel?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that there is “light at the end of thetunnel” in tackling coronavirus. But with England back in a national lockdown,what is there on the horizon that could help bring the outbreak under controland allow life to return to some kind of pre-pandemic normality?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
PM has "every confidence" in US constitution [Video]

PM has "every confidence" in US constitution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has "every confidence in the checks and balances of the US constitution" amid claims from Donald Trump of voter fraud in the presidential election. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
What are the new lockdown rules? [Video]

What are the new lockdown rules?

Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The new national lockdown willrun from November 5 until December 2. The lockdown will then be eased on aregional basis according to the latest coronavirus case data at that time.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 06:07Published

Covid UK news – live: Boris Johnson hopes for ‘normal’ Christmas as anti-lockdown protesters arrested ...

 In a press conference on Thursday evening, Boris Johnson assured the nation will have “as normal a Christmas as possible”, pledging the country’s second..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Biden or Trump? For Boris Johnson, both could prove to be a political headache

Biden or Trump? For Boris Johnson, both could prove to be a political headache In recent weeks, Boris Johnson’s allies began to prepare the ground for a Joe Biden presidency....
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus lockdown briefing: Round-up [Video]

Coronavirus lockdown briefing: Round-up

A round-up of today's press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson andNHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens. Mr Johnson said the restrictions inEngland would "automatically expire" on 2 December,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Johnson: As normal a Christmas as possible if people follow measures [Video]

Johnson: As normal a Christmas as possible if people follow measures

Boris Johnson has said the people should be able to have “as normal aChristmas as possible” if they follow the lockdown measures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
PM insists four-week lockdown will be enough [Video]

PM insists four-week lockdown will be enough

Boris Johnson has said the four-week coronavirus lockdown in England will beenough to have a “real impact” on the spread of the disease. The PrimeMinister told a No 10 news conference that while..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published