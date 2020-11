Pupdate: How Canine Companions Help Veterans Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:50s - Published 2 minutes ago Pupdate: How Canine Companions Help Veterans KDKA's Celina Pompeani visits with Canine Companions for Independence puppy raisers Jill and Jack Sabo and their dog Penguin. They have more information on how these service dogs help veterans. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pupdate: Penguin Debuts His Halloween Costume



Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather, David and Mikey check in with Canine Companions for Independence puppy raiser Jill Sabo and Penguin debuts his awesome costume! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:12 Published 1 week ago Pupdate: Learning About Luna



Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham visits with Canine Companions for Independence puppy raiser Jill Sabo and Penguin to talk more about what they were up to this week and teach us more about Luna.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:34 Published 2 weeks ago Pupdate: CCI's Specific Service Dog Training



Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani talks with Canine Companions for Independence puppy raiser Jill Sabo and service dog-in-training Penguin about some of the things he might be learning when he.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:16 Published 3 weeks ago