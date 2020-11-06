Global  
 

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Stephen Colbert Says Republicans Need to 'Speak Up' Against Trump's False Election Claims | THR News

'The Late Show' host Stephen Colbert blasted the president for trying to "poison American democracy."


'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims

'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims Republican lawmakers and officials are pushing back against President Donald Trump's series of false...
WorldNews - Published

Watch Stephen Colbert's furious monologue after Trump's 'desperate attack' on democracy

Donald Trump's outrageous, sad, and dangerous statements made in the White House briefing room on...
Mashable - Published

Colbert Calls On GOP to Denounce ‘Fascist’ Trump Pushing Election ‘Poison’: Americans Will Remember Who Stayed Silent

Stephen Colbert reacted to President Donald Trump's stunning press conference making baseless claims...
Mediaite - Published


Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims [Video]

Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims

Chris Evans labelled U.S. President Donald Trump a "come-to-life toilet" after he gave a headline-hitting speech on Thursday night in which he claimed the election had been rigged.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
South Florida Congressional Republicans Mostly Silent On President Trump’s Allegations Regarding Election Results [Video]

South Florida Congressional Republicans Mostly Silent On President Trump’s Allegations Regarding Election Results

CBS4's Ty Russell shares the latest details on the congressional Republicans and how they've been "mostly silent" after President Trump's allegations regarding the election results.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:14Published
KY Republicans 11.6.20 [Video]

KY Republicans 11.6.20

Mitch McConnell was asked about President Trump's claims of election fraud.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished