Stephen Colbert Says Republicans Need to "Speak Up" Against Trump's False Election Claims | THR News
'The Late Show' host Stephen Colbert blasted the president for trying to "poison American democracy."
Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claimsChris Evans labelled U.S. President Donald Trump a "come-to-life toilet" after he gave a headline-hitting speech on Thursday night in which he claimed the election had been rigged.
South Florida Congressional Republicans Mostly Silent On President Trump’s Allegations Regarding Election ResultsCBS4's Ty Russell shares the latest details on the congressional Republicans and how they've been "mostly silent" after President Trump's allegations regarding the election results.
KY Republicans 11.6.20Mitch McConnell was asked about President Trump's claims of election fraud.