Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Stephen Colbert Says Republicans Need to 'Speak Up' Against Trump's False Election Claims | THR News

'The Late Show' host Stephen Colbert blasted the president for trying to "poison American democracy."


Stephen Colbert breaks down over Trump's election comments, calls him a 'fascist'

 Stephen Colbert broke down during "The Late Show" Thursday night over President Donald Trump's baseless election claims.
USATODAY.com
Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy [Video]

Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy

The actress and writer welcomed her second child on the 3rd of September, but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she spilled all during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News [Video]

‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News

Robert Pattinson is back on ‘The Batman’ set after the film went into hiatus for COVID-19 precautions, Stephen Colbert is educating voters on how to cast their ballots in each state and Jerry Harris from ‘Cheers’ has been charged.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:15Published

Klobuchar: Some in GOP "not questioning" ballots in states they won

 "I don't think we should be surprised that Donald Trump is filing a bunch of frivolous lawsuits," Klobuchar said.
CBS News

Ballots still being counted in Nevada and Arizona as Trump launches legal challenges

 Votes continued to be tallied in Nevada and Arizona, two key states in the presidential race that are leaning towards Joe Biden. CBS News campaign reporter Alex..
CBS News

GOP senator dismisses Trump's fraud claims: "Simply no evidence"

 Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania called President Trump's unsubstantiated suggestion about illegal votes "very disturbing."
CBS News
'I'm going to stand with the president' -Graham [Video]

'I'm going to stand with the president' -Graham

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday defended the Trump campaign's claim of voting irregularities and said, "Democracy depends upon fair elections. President Trump's team is going to have a chance to make a case regarding voting irregularities. They deserve a chance to make that case."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims

'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims Republican lawmakers and officials are pushing back against President Donald Trump's series of false...
WorldNews - Published

Watch Stephen Colbert's furious monologue after Trump's 'desperate attack' on democracy

Donald Trump's outrageous, sad, and dangerous statements made in the White House briefing room on...
Mashable - Published

Colbert Calls On GOP to Denounce ‘Fascist’ Trump Pushing Election ‘Poison’: Americans Will Remember Who Stayed Silent

Stephen Colbert reacted to President Donald Trump's stunning press conference making baseless claims...
Mediaite - Published


Stephen Colbert calls Donald Trump a fascist during emotional monologue on 'The Late Show' [Video]

Stephen Colbert calls Donald Trump a fascist during emotional monologue on 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert choked up on "The Late Show" after President Donald Trump attacked the elections process with a series of baseless claims.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:26Published
Talking with Joe St. George about election questions [Video]

Talking with Joe St. George about election questions

Right now, the race for the white house is still too close to call! A couple states including Nevada are still counting ballots this morning.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:24Published
Republicans Stand Behind Trump [Video]

Republicans Stand Behind Trump

As election results continue to trickle in, President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim there is “fraud” and some Republicans are backing up his statement.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:56Published