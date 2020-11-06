Angie's List Report: Patio heating for cooler months

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 days ago

As we head into fall and winter, you can still have a safe and cozy space to use with the help of a patio heater.

41nbc's shelby coates shares tips on finding the patio heater that's right for you... in this week's angie's list report.

(((shelby intro))) we've all probably spent a ut on the porch this year... while staying at home... social distancing... and even if we needed a secluded spot for those zoom calls.

Angie hicks has tips on the three most common options.

(((take pkg))) angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list gas heaters use either propane or natural gas and are a very effective way to quickly warm your space.

Propane heaters come in many portable options, while natural gas heaters do require professional installation.

Voiceover (:04) if gas isn't for you ... there are other options.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list electric heaters are very convenient to use.

Most times, all it requires is plugging in and they're ready to go!

Voiceover (:08) fire pits or fire tables... are another fun alternative... if you're a bit more traditional.

And they're practically maintenance-free.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list there are drawbacks to each option, so do your research to determine which solution is best for you and your family.

Voiceover (:10) gas heaters require regular maintenance and proper ventilation of c-o-2 emissions.

So be careful using them ... especially in enclosed areas.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list while fire-pits can be a lot of fun, this might not be the best solution if you have small children or rambunctious pets, because of the open flame.

Electric heaters are the easiest to set up, but if you use it frequently, you should expect that your electric bill will go up as well.

Voiceover (:13) keep in mind that the average electric heater or fire table ... won't be able to warm as large of an area as a gas heater.

Whatever heater you decide on... make sure you have enough open space around it.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list be sure to read the manufacturer's safety standards to ensure you have a safe clearance around your heater to avoid causing a fire.

