Sarah Rodman Shares a Thorough Rundown of How Late Night Comedy Covered the Election Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 03:37s - Published 2 minutes ago Sarah Rodman Shares a Thorough Rundown of How Late Night Comedy Covered the Election EW Executive Editor, Sarah Rodman, says 'Ted Lasso' is perfect counter-programming to the election coverage, chats about how Trevor Noah and John Oliver have really stepped up during this period, and talks political impressions! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend