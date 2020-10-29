Jennifer Garner Says Matthew McConaughey Used a Secret Sign to Help Her Breastfeed on Set
She teared up recalling the simple gesture he used to let her know she had his support.
Matthew McConaughey convinced Jennifer Garner not to quit Dallas Buyers ClubJennifer Garner has divulged that she nearly quit Dallas Buyers Club due to the stress of combining motherhood with her career, but some kind words from co-star Matthew McConaughey convinced her to..
Jennifer Garner Reveals Matthew McConaughey Stopped Her from Quitting Dallas Buyers Club“How much do I love that guy? I know, a lot," the actress said of Matthew McConaughey
Jennifer Garner Reveals How “Sweet” Matthew McConaughey Helped Her Juggle Motherhood and Acting"He said, 'You can do both. You’ve got it. You can do it.'"