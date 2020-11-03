Global  
 

Mass coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Mass testing for coronavirus has begun in Liverpool.

Everyone living and working in the city will be tested for the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

The aim of ‘Operation Moonshot’ is to find those who have the virus but might be asymptomatic.

Liverpool had been in Tier-3 restrictions before England went into a national lockdown on Thursday.

The city hopes that success with this pilot scheme will reduce transmission and allow them to come out of Tier-3 in December when the nationwide lockdown ends.

Report by Thomasl.

Pilot testing scheme starts in Liverpool [Video]

Pilot testing scheme starts in Liverpool

A pilot testing scheme for Covid-19 has begun in Liverpool, allowing anyone living or working in the city to be repeatedly tested for coronavirus regardless of whether they have symptoms. Test results are available within the hour at six new testing facilities, staffed by 2,000 military personnel. The government hopes the scheme will find asymptomatic cases which could help prevent and reduce transmission in the community. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:21Published
Coronavirus: How will Liverpool's mass testing pilot work?

 Everyone living or working in Liverpool is being offered tests, whether or not they have symptoms.
BBC News

