IPL Eliminator: RCB coach praises SRH for taking early wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06.

Addressing the post match press conference, RCB head coach Simon Katich spoke about today's defeat against SRH.

Katich said, "Credit to the Sunrisers Hyderabad today as they squeezed it beautifully by taking early wickets.

Scoring 130 runs was disappointing and SRH thoroughly deserves to go through." "Devdutt Padikkal was magnificent at top of the order in the tournament.

Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj also did great job for us," head coach added.


