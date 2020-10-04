IPL Eliminator: RCB coach praises SRH for taking early wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game. "We were not expecting a result like that and it was probably our worst performance of the season and we want to leave this performance right here. But we also wanted to try out few things, knowing that we're qualified and in top 2." "We wanted to try out few things, try different combination, different batting order. It clearly didn't work out or us but it's a good learning for us also. Sometimes, you need to know your bench strength also because we still have some more games to play," he added. "Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are our wicket taking bowlers certainly we missed them today but it was also important for us to manage their work load as they have been playing consistently," MI skipper further stated.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about coming playoffs. "Playoffs will be a different ball game and we have been in playoffs many a times before and we do understand the pressure of being in playoffs. We need to be smart in terms of our shot selections which we didn't do right today," he added.
Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style. Kohli celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others. His Royal Challengers Bangalore team also took part in the birthday bash. Photos and videos from Kohli's birthday celebration in Dubai have surfaced online. In one of the clips, Kohli is seen cutting his birthday cake with Anushka by his side. Pictures of Kohli with cake smeared on his face are also doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, the cricketer's team, RCB, has made it to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL. Earlier this year, Kohli and Anushka announced their pregnancy on social media.
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "Guys like Krunal, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are allowed to take their time as they have been in terrific form." "Trent Boult has not disappointed any of us and he just came out and backed his skills," Rohit added.
Mumbai Indians (MI) won by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier match of IPL-2020 on November 05. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "They (Delhi Capitals) are a very good side, they have done really well through the tournament. Our bowling unit was terrific throughout the tournament. It was good to see the overall performance of the team, the way we played today was absolutely perfect." "Suryakumar Yadav is positive and clear in his thought process as to how he wants to bat," he added.
Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.
After beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head Coach, Simon Katich expressed happiness on performance of team. "I certainly thought it was good to bat on and it played well," said Simon on being asked how did the play in 2nd inning. "We didn't change much, the tactics were really good today," said Simon on being 'what would changes you have to make'.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians departed from team hotel to compete against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The last league match of IPL 2020 will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though MI are table topper and have already qualified for the playoffs but it is a must win match for the Orange army to seal their playoff spot.
Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on future plans said that the team will need to keep things simple. "I am really happy the way things are going so far and I am really glad the way Anrich Nortje performed today. Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the best teams and it really depends on the day and we will be planning everything," said Iyer. "They are experienced in such stages but the team with good attitude and composure on that given day is going to make it through and I feel that we need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations," he added.
Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on team's journey said that "IPL is always a roller coaster ride." "It was very essential and it has got smiles on our faces. After 4 consecutive losses, today the way we played, it was a comprehensive win. I think all the departments were really covered well by players and I am really chuffed by their performance. The way they (players of his team) came up and delivered at the right time. Second place (in IPL points table), obviously it makes you feel good after this season that you had ups and downs. IPL is always a roller coaster journey," he added.
After gaining a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mohammed Siraj said RCB supported him and he had planned to give a magical performance. "RCB support me a lot. My plan was to give a magical performance for RCB. I had planned that I will do something different for RCB," said Siraj.
