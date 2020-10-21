Global  
 

Poppies painted on bank of M8 in Scotland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Giant poppies have been spray-painted alongside a motorway in Scotland aheadof Remembrance Sunday.

The enormous flowers are visible to motorists passingthe Bathgate Pyramids alongside the M8 in West Lothian.


