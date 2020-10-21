Poppies painted on bank of M8 in Scotland

A polar bear called Hamish, the first to be born in the UK, has settled intohis new home after a 400-mile trip from northern Scotland to Yorkshire. Three-year-old Hamish was moved from Highland Wildlife Park to Doncaster’s YorkshireWildlife Park, following a recommendation from the European Endangered SpeciesProgramme.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Specialists at a burns unit have been praised for pioneering a treatment usingpineapple plants. Medics at St John’s Hospital in Livingston, West Lothian,are using a new drug called NexoBrid to help patients in what is a first forScotland.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published