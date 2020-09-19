Violent clashes at anti-lockdown protest in Thessaloniki, Greece

There have been violent clashes between protesters and police at an anti-lockdown protest in Thessaloniki, Greece.



Related videos from verified sources 11 protesters arrested at anti-lockdown march in Dublin



As Ireland moves into a Level 5 lockdown a protest was staged in the capital Dublin on October 22 leading to the arrest of 11 people after violent clashes broke out. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 2 weeks ago Gent in cricket whites takes part in bloody and violent protest in London



A man wearing cricket whites and a professional cricketing helmet took part in the violent anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday (September 26), clashing with police officers. Sporting.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:30 Published on September 26, 2020 Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest



Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest. The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on September 19, 2020