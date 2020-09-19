Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Violent clashes at anti-lockdown protest in Thessaloniki, Greece

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:55s - Published
Violent clashes at anti-lockdown protest in Thessaloniki, Greece

Violent clashes at anti-lockdown protest in Thessaloniki, Greece

There have been violent clashes between protesters and police at an anti-lockdown protest in Thessaloniki, Greece.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

11 protesters arrested at anti-lockdown march in Dublin [Video]

11 protesters arrested at anti-lockdown march in Dublin

As Ireland moves into a Level 5 lockdown a protest was staged in the capital Dublin on October 22 leading to the arrest of 11 people after violent clashes broke out.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
Gent in cricket whites takes part in bloody and violent protest in London [Video]

Gent in cricket whites takes part in bloody and violent protest in London

A man wearing cricket whites and a professional cricketing helmet took part in the violent anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday (September 26), clashing with police officers. Sporting..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:30Published
Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest [Video]

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest

Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest. The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published