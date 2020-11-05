Warner Bros. Forces Johnny Depp to Resign From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News

Global  
 

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Johnny Depp is leaving the 'Fantastic Beasts' film franchise after the studio requested the actor's departure.


 Johnny Depp alleged Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise in light of his recent libel case in the U.K.
 Johnny Depp's suffering a huge blow to his career on the heels of losing his wife-beating case ... he's no longer starring in 'Fantastic Beasts.' The actor says..
You can finally watch Tenet from the safety of your home in December

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, the big-budget time-bending thriller that arrived during the pandemic to lackluster domestic..
Warner Bros. has issued a statement saying the studios regrets "any offense caused" by a character design seen in recent release 'The Witches' after online backlash from the disability community.

Johnny Depp has said in a social media post that he has been asked to resignfrom the new Fantastic Beasts film as he criticised the “surreal judgement”against him in his High Court libel case.

 The actor says he was "asked to resign" his role in the series and had "agreed to that request".
Johnny Depp exits the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise at the request of Warner Bros.


Johnny Depp has exited the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise after Warner Bros. requested he step down from his role.

In a statement on Instagram, Johnny Depp reveals he's resigning from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise after being asked to by Warner Bros. His exit comes just days after losing his libel case against..

Johnny Depp is leaving the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

