Ulrika Jonsson prayed 'to the God of boobies' for big breasts as a teenager Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 02:11s - Published 5 minutes ago Ulrika Jonsson prayed 'to the God of boobies' for big breasts as a teenager Ulrika Jonsson has admitted she actually prayed for big breasts when she was growing up because of the bullying she suffered at the hands of her fellow pupils at school. 0

