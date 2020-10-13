Bring the Positive Effects of Nature Indoors with Good Earth Plants

Jim Mumford started his business as a florist, selling plants on a street corner in San Diego.

Today he is the president of Good Earth Plants, a company known for installing living plant walls, green rooftops, and other non-traditional gardening spaces in the pursuit of bringing a little more nature into people’s everyday lives.

Jim Mumford says that his company’s mission is to, “Enrich lives with plants.

Jim Mumford says that his company's mission is to, "Enrich lives with plants.

There's studies that show that our productivity goes up and our heart rate goes down when we're experiencing nature."