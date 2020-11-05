News Of Joe Biden's Lead In Pennsylvania Prompted Celebration From Some In Philadelphia
Some started dancing in the streets to the Diana Ross song "I'm Coming Out"
Joe Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania, Georgia; On Verge Of PresidencyJoe Biden has overtaken President Trump in Pennsylvania and in Georgia, as vote counting continues. He is also holding onto a lead in Arizona, and has slightly increased his lead in Nevada. Mr. Trump..