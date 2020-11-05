Global  
 

News Of Joe Biden's Lead In Pennsylvania Prompted Celebration From Some In Philadelphia

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:17s
Some started dancing in the streets to the Diana Ross song "I'm Coming Out"


