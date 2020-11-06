Tech Ladies: Empowering Women in the Technology Industry
“There are a lot of women who are the only women on their team, so we wanted to create a space where women and other gender minorities in the tech industry can come together, network and help build their careers.” Tech Ladies started as a small coffee meetup of women working in the technology industry, but it soon grew to a thriving online community hosting weekly webinars, a curated job board and networking opportunities.
Caro Griffin, VP of operations explains that their mission was to create a space where women and other gender minorities in the tech industry can come together and help build their careers.
