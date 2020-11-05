Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Mass testing begins in Liverpool

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Coronavirus: Mass testing begins in Liverpool

Coronavirus: Mass testing begins in Liverpool

2,000 army staff have been deployed to help roll out testing in Liverpool in a pilot scheme designed to reduce the virus spread.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: How will Liverpool's mass testing pilot work?

Everyone living or working in Liverpool is being offered tests, whether or not they have symptoms.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsBelfast Telegraph


UK's first mass COVID testing program underway in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Hundreds of people were tested for the coronavirus in the English city of...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caFT.com


Soldiers arrive in Merseyside as Liverpool prepares for mass testing

Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to a holiday park in Merseyside as Liverpool prepares for a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Mass coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool [Video]

Mass coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool

Mass testing for coronavirus has begun in Liverpool. Everyone living and working in the city will be tested for the virus, whether they have symptoms or not. The aim of ‘Operation Moonshot’ is to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:05Published
Mass coronavirus testing scheme gets under way in Liverpool [Video]

Mass coronavirus testing scheme gets under way in Liverpool

A pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testing in Liverpool has got under way.Residents began to arrive at Liverpool Tennis Centre, one of six new testingfacilities opening in the city, about 45 minutes..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool [Video]

Coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool

A mass testing pilot of the government's "operation moonshot" has begun in Liverpool, with 500,000 people offered tests.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:20Published