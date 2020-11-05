|
Coronavirus: Mass testing begins in Liverpool
Coronavirus: Mass testing begins in Liverpool
2,000 army staff have been deployed to help roll out testing in Liverpool in a pilot scheme designed to reduce the virus spread.
Everyone living or working in Liverpool is being offered tests, whether or not they have symptoms.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Hundreds of people were tested for the coronavirus in the English city of...
Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to a holiday park in Merseyside as Liverpool prepares for a...
