Green and Gold One Minute Drill: November 6

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports has the details in your Green and Gold One Minute Drill.

The Packers exorcised some demons against the 49ers.

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has hit high-grade gold zones of up to 41 metres at 1.91 g/t gold from...

Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) has completed the phase one drilling campaign targeting nickel...