Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison to Hold His Seat in the Senate

Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison, to Hold His Seat in the Senate.

The South Carolina Republican Senator won the race, .

Which was one of the most expensive in the history of the U.S. Congress.

Graham has been a U.S. Senator since 2003.

As chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee since 2019.

He's overseen the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh.

And Amy Coney Barrett.

An outspoken critic of President Donald Trump in 2016.

Graham is now considered one of his closest allies