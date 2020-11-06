Bubba Wallace Votes for the First Time

The 27-year-old NASCAR driver took to Twitter to reveal the news.

Wallace, who lives in the swing state of North Carolina, has been outspoken in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement this year.

He also advocated for the removal of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events.

Though he did not reveal who he voted for, .

Wallace was criticized by President Trump earlier this year when a rope resembling a noose was found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway.

The president referred to the situation as a "hoax" and suggested Wallace apologize.

Last weekend, Wallace drove a car encouraging voting sponsored by DoorDash