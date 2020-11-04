October Private Payroll Growth Falls Below Expectations

365,000 U.S. jobs were added by private companies in the month of October.

600,000 jobs had been projected by Dow Jones economists.

Although the pace is slower, we’ve seen employment gains across all industries and sizes, Ahu Yildirmaz, VP ADP Research Institute, via CNBC.

Job creation was heaviest in the service industries.

125,000 jobs were added to the hospitality industry.

While education and health services added 79,000 jobs.

Mid-size companies contributed the most to job creation, adding 135,000 new positions