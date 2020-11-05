All 4 Members of ‘The Squad’ Win Reelection

All four Democratic congresswomen belonging to “the Squad” have been successfully reelected to the House of Representatives.

They are Reps.

Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

All four of the women of color easily defeated their Republican and Independent challengers.

Since initially taking office in 2019, they have achieved a level of political celebrity status among the left’s progressive base.

“The Squad” has also received public scorn from Donald Trump, who once told them to “go back” to the countries they came from.

In a statement to Twitter, Rep.

Ocasio-Cortez thanked her constituents and said fighting for them has been the “greatest honor.”.

Serving NY-14 and fighting for working class families in Congress has been the greatest honor, privilege, & responsibility of my life, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter.

Rep.

Pressley also posted a message of unity, saying she believes “in the power of us.” .

Together, we have fought for our shared humanity.

We have organized.

We have mobilized.

We have legislated our values.

I am so proud to be your Congresswoman & your partner in the work.

, Rep.

Ayanna Pressley, via Twitter