Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:50s
Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed, as Election Winner.

President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 a.m.

ET.

Frankly, we did win this election, President Trump, via 'The New York Times'.

Trump also stated that "we want all voting to stop," and that "we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.".

Several states have yet to be officially called for either Trump or Biden, due to the closeness of the vote tally.

These states include Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

Both candidates continue to have clear paths to victory


Trump Fraudulently Declares Victory After Saying He Wouldn’t (Video)

In a late-night speech to his supporters, Donald Trump fraudulently declared a victory in the...
The Wrap

With No Winner in Election, Trump Falsely Asserts That He Has Prevailed


NYTimes.com - Published


US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump cries foul | Oneindia News

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump cries foul | Oneindia News

As the nail biting US Election results continue to keep everyone nervous, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden nears Victory- moving closer to securing the 270 votes in the state-by-state..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:43
Trump claims that election is being stolen, falsely declares victory as votes are being counted

Trump claims that election is being stolen, falsely declares victory as votes are being counted

President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring victory in Tuesday's presidential election, adding that he believes that the election is being stolen. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:28