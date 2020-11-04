Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 a.m.

Frankly, we did win this election, President Trump, via 'The New York Times'.

Trump also stated that "we want all voting to stop," and that "we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.".

Several states have yet to be officially called for either Trump or Biden, due to the closeness of the vote tally.

These states include Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

Both candidates continue to have clear paths to victory