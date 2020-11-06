This Day in History: George Foreman Becomes Oldest Heavyweight Champ

This Day in History: George Foreman Becomes Oldest Heavyweight Champ.

November 5, 1994.

Foreman, 45, defeated Michael Moorer, 26, in a 10-round, Las Vegas bout at the MGM Grand Hotel.

Defending a 35-0 record, Moorer lost the match in front of a crowd of 12,000.

Foreman dedicated the heavyweight championship to "all my buddies in the nursing home and all the guys in jail.".

Foreman's boxing comeback began at the age of 38.

He'd been out of boxing since his loss to an older Muhammad Ali during the famous 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle.".

The night he beat Moorer, Foreman wore the same red trunks he had on when he lost to Ali