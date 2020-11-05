ESPN to Lay off 300 Employees in Coronavirus-Related Cuts
ESPN to Lay off 300 Employees in Coronavirus-Related Cuts
On Thursday, ESPN informed its employees in a company-wide memo that it would be executing a round of layoffs.
The memo was sent by ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro.
In addition to the 300 employees who will be let go.
200 positions that are currently open will not be filled.
'New York Post' reports that those layoffs will not be concentrated in one department, but instead spread across the network.
The publication also reports that on-air personnel will be spared from layoffs at the moment.
Pitaro said the layoffs were “not easy decisions.”.
While it must be done looking through a business lens, it also must be done with great respect and genuine concern for people, Jimmy Pitaro, via 'New York Post'.
We are parting ways with some exceptional team members – some of whom have been here for a long time – and all of whom have made important contributions to ESPN, Jimmy Pitaro, via 'New York Post'