Kylie Jenner Is Called 'Selfish and Tone Deaf' for Promoting Makeup on Election Night.

While many celebrities took the time to fill their social media pages with information about voting.

Jenner promoted makeup featuring her sister, Kendall.

Fans were extremely disappointed in Jenner for not using her platform for more pressing matters.

Did you really just tweet about your business????

Idk if youre aware but there is an ELECTION tonight, Twitter user.

This is so selfish and tonedeaf rn, Twitter user.

To Jenner's credit, she did take to Instagram to encourage her nearly 200 million followers to register to vote back in September.

Her fans were still upset that she didn't exude the same passion for democracy on Election Day.

GIRL read the godd--- room for once, Twitter user