751,000 More Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week.

The Labor Department released the figures on Thursday.

Though still high, the number of first-time jobless claims is slightly down from the previous week.

According to CNN, 362,883 additional workers who are not eligible for regular state benefits sought aid through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Such workers include those who are self-employed or whose income is dependent upon the gig economy.

According to CNN, Labor Department claims combined with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims totaled about 1.1 million first-time claims last week.

Continued jobless claims, comprised of workers who have applied for benefits for at least two consecutive weeks, held at 7.3 million.


