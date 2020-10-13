US Records Single-Day High of Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases
US Records Single-Day High of Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases
U.S. Records Single-Day High of Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases.
On Wednesday, the United States recorded at least 107,000 new cases of COVID-19.
It is the new single-day high since the country began recording coronavirus case numbers.
It also makes the U.S. the first country to record over 100,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.
.
Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted this increase back in June, when daily cases were averaging roughly 42,000.
He warned that numbers would reach 100,000 a day if the pandemic was not properly brought under control.
I would not be surprised if we go up to to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned, Dr. Fauci, via 'The Washington Post'.
23 states have recorded more cases in the past week than they have in any other seven-day stretch.
.
Among those states are Colorado, Indiana, Maine, Minnesota and Nebraska, which also set single-day case records on Wednesday.
.
In Minnesota, daily case reports have increased on average by 102 percent in the last 14 days.
.
In the past two weeks, coronavirus- related deaths have increased by 21 percent across the country.
.
As of November 5, the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the U.S. is 231,988