US Records Single-Day High of Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases

U.S. Records Single-Day High of Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases.

On Wednesday, the United States recorded at least 107,000 new cases of COVID-19.

It is the new single-day high since the country began recording coronavirus case numbers.

It also makes the U.S. the first country to record over 100,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

.

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted this increase back in June, when daily cases were averaging roughly 42,000.

He warned that numbers would reach 100,000 a day if the pandemic was not properly brought under control.

I would not be surprised if we go up to to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned, Dr. Fauci, via 'The Washington Post'.

23 states have recorded more cases in the past week than they have in any other seven-day stretch.

.

Among those states are Colorado, Indiana, Maine, Minnesota and Nebraska, which also set single-day case records on Wednesday.

.

In Minnesota, daily case reports have increased on average by 102 percent in the last 14 days.

.

In the past two weeks, coronavirus- related deaths have increased by 21 percent across the country.

.

As of November 5, the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the U.S. is 231,988