Starbucks Reveals New Holiday Cups

The coffee chain has revealed four new holiday cup designs.

Two of the cups will have this year's theme, "Carry the Merry," written on them.

Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy, Starbucks creative director Jeff Wilkson, via statement.

In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into this year.

We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to, Starbucks creative director Jeff Wilkson, via statement.

According to FOX Business, Starbucks' seasonal menu will be available in the U.S. starting on Nov.

6.

Customers can score a red collectible holiday cup at participating locations that day as well.

This year's holiday drinks include Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte


