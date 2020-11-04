Global  
 

LeBron James Asks for Help Finding Killer of His Friend's Sister

According to CNN, 37-year-old Ericka Weems, the sister of the NBA star's friend, Brandon Weems, was shot and killed in her home.

James took to Twitter Wednesday to ask residents of Akron, Ohio, for their help in finding the killer.

According to the police report, Ericka was shot between Oct.

31 and Nov.

2.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

No suspects have been identified or arrested as of yet, but investigators remain optimistic, Police Lt.

Michael A.

Miller, via CNN.

Brandon, the director of scouting for the Cleveland Cavaliers, said his sister, who ran a day care at her home, "had a passion and love for children.".

Cavaliers GM Koby Altman offered his condolences.

.

We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka, Cavaliers GM Koby Altman, via statement


