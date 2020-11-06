Snacks Nutritionists Eat Every Day

'Eat This, Not That!'

Asked 15 dietitian-nutritionists what they snack on every day.

Here are some of their choices.

Granny Smith Apple.

Granny Smith Apples, specifically cut into thin slices, makes it more satisfying to snack on.

They're sweet yet tart and crisp making them the perfect snack!, Julie Lichtman, RDN, LD, a Philadelphia-based registered dietitian.

Lime Chips and Fresh Guacamole.

The combination of flavors is so satisfying and with the healthy fat and whole-grain carbohydrate, it makes for a satisfying snack that holds me over to the next meal!, Christa Brown, MS, RDN, registered dietitian and owner of Christa Brown Dietitian LLC.

Eggs.

Hard-boiled with a little everything bagel seasoning or mashed with a little avocado, eggs are a daily part of my snacking life because they are so nutrient-dense!, Liz Shaw, MS, RD, LD, registered dietitian and author of 'Air Fryer For Dummies'.

Hummus and Vegetables.

Raw vegetables offer a satisfying crunch, and the protein in the hummus helps keep me full between meals, Brianna Baker, MS, RDN, LD, a Houston-based registered dietitian.

Kiwis.

... data suggests that eating two of these fruits before bed results in falling asleep 42% more quickly when compared with people who don't enjoy these tasty treats at nighttime, Brittany Scanniello, RD, LD, a Colorado-based registered dietitian