Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia .

According to CBS News, as of Friday morning, Biden was leading Trump in Pennsylvania 49.4%-49.3% with 95% of the votes counted.

According to elections data from Clayton County, Georgia, Biden took a slim lead of 917 votes over Trump in the state overnight.

As Georgia is poised to potentially turn blue for the first time in 28 years, .

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took to Twitter to share that her "heart is full.".

According to CBS News, the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina are too close to call, but Nevada and Arizona will likely be claimed by Biden.

On Thursday, President Trump suggested that the election is being stolen from him.

If you count the legal votes, I easily win.

If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.

, Donald Trump, via statement


US Election 2020: Biden ahead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

The Democrat closes in on victory as he leads President Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Biden edges closer to presidency by overtaking Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania

Joe Biden was edging closer to victory in the presidential race as he overtook the lead in the key...
Where the race stands: Biden erases Trump lead in Georgia count, makes gains in Pennsylvania

Democratic nominee Joe Biden steadily gained ground on President Trump in both Pennsylvania and...
Joe Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania, Georgia; On Verge Of Presidency [Video]

Joe Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania, Georgia; On Verge Of Presidency

Joe Biden has overtaken President Trump in Pennsylvania and in Georgia, as vote counting continues. He is also holding onto a lead in Arizona, and has slightly increased his lead in Nevada. Mr. Trump..

Looking closer at the key battleground states [Video]

Looking closer at the key battleground states

The nation, and the world, is watching several key states, including Nevada after Joe Biden inched ahead in several races. Here is a breakdown of where all of the counting stands right now.

ABC News Special Report: Friday morning election update [Video]

ABC News Special Report: Friday morning election update

As of early Friday morning, both Pennsylvania and Georgia have flipped in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden with the race still too close to call.

