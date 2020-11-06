Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia

According to CBS News, as of Friday morning, Biden was leading Trump in Pennsylvania 49.4%-49.3% with 95% of the votes counted.

According to elections data from Clayton County, Georgia, Biden took a slim lead of 917 votes over Trump in the state overnight.

As Georgia is poised to potentially turn blue for the first time in 28 years, .

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took to Twitter to share that her "heart is full.".

According to CBS News, the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina are too close to call, but Nevada and Arizona will likely be claimed by Biden.

On Thursday, President Trump suggested that the election is being stolen from him.

If you count the legal votes, I easily win.

If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.

, Donald Trump, via statement