Counties With High COVID-19 Cases Overwhelmingly Voted for Trump, Report Says

The Associated Press has released a report taking a closer look at the relationship between political preferences and COVID-19.

376 U.S. counties that have the highest number of new COVID-19 infections per capita were examined.

Most of those counties were located in rural Montana, South and North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The Associated Press found that 93 percent of those counties voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

A significant split between voters on whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic is under control was also observed.

According to a nationwide survey of more than 110,000 voters, 36 percent of Trump supporters said the pandemic is completely or mostly under control.

47 percent said they believed the pandemic was somewhat under control.

Among Joe Biden supporters, 82 percent said the COVID-19 pandemic is not at all under control.


