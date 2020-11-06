Rapper King Von Shot Dead Outside Atlanta Night Club

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 26-year-old Chicago rapper and two other men were shot and killed early Friday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge on 255 Trinity Avenue, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, via statement.

Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other.

The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, via statement.

During the shooting incident, six men were shot during the group altercation and officer encounter.

Bennett and two men died as a result of their injuries, and three were injured and are being treated at a hospital.

The Atlanta Police Department said King Von was not killed by its officers.

At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting, Atlanta Police Department, via statement