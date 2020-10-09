Global  
 

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Johnny Depp was forced out of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise by Warner Bros., Stephen Colbert blasts Trump for trying to "poison American democracy" with his false election claims & 'The Witches' suffered online backlash from the disability.


'The Late Show' host Stephen Colbert blasted the president for trying to "poison American democracy."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:55Published

Stephen Colbert breaks down over Trump's election comments, calls him a 'fascist'

 Stephen Colbert broke down during "The Late Show" Thursday night over President Donald Trump's baseless election claims.
USATODAY.com
The actress and writer welcomed her second child on the 3rd of September, but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she spilled all during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Johnny Depp exists "Fantastic Beasts" franchise

 "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that..
CBS News
Johnny Depp is leaving the 'Fantastic Beasts' film franchise after the studio requested the actor's departure.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:38Published

Johnny Depp exits 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise: 'I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros.'

 Johnny Depp alleged Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise in light of his recent libel case in the U.K.
USATODAY.com

Johnny Depp Out of 'Fantastic Beasts' After Losing Wife-Beating Case

 Johnny Depp's suffering a huge blow to his career on the heels of losing his wife-beating case ... he's no longer starring in 'Fantastic Beasts.' The actor says..
TMZ.com

Republican monitor impressed with Pittsburgh count

 Republican Party election monitor says she was "impressed" with what she saw in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania and it seemed "methodical" and "very organized."..
USATODAY.com

Bernie Bros Will Push Joe Biden On Day 1 of Presidency

 Joe Biden's biggest challenge once he ascends to the Presidency may not be waged by Republicans ... it's more likely the real challenge will come from the Bernie..
TMZ.com

Klobuchar: Some in GOP "not questioning" ballots in states they won

 "I don't think we should be surprised that Donald Trump is filing a bunch of frivolous lawsuits," Klobuchar said.
CBS News

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:09Published

Importance of Black voters in the presidential race

 For decades, Black voters have largely voted Democratic, but President Trump made some gains between 2016 and 2020. Black voters could play a key role in several..
CBS News

Fact-checking Trump's claims on poll watchers

 Mr. Trump made a series of false claims about the election during a speech at the White House on Thursday.
CBS News

Trump campaign files lawsuits in battleground states as Joe Biden draws closer to victory

 The Trump campaign is pursuing legal action in several key battleground states as Joe Biden edges into the lead in the vote count. Vanita Gupta, president and..
CBS News

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," says Johnny Depp

Credit: People     Duration: 01:40Published
Johnny Depp has exited the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise after Warner Bros. requested he step down from his role.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:02Published
In a statement on Instagram, Johnny Depp reveals he's resigning from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise after being asked to by Warner Bros. His exit comes just days after losing his libel case against..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:53Published