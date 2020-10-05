Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start has been halted with twolosses.


Man Utd edge Arsenal to go top of WSL for first time

 Ella Toone's late strike sends Manchester United top of the Women's Super League and ends Arsenal's 100% record.
BBC News

Vivianne Miedema: Sarina Wiegman can get the best from England

 Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema speaks to BBC World Service about the next England boss, Sarina Wiegman, and breaking the WSL goals record.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League [Video]

Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible. The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their 100 per cent start to Group B –but Arteta was left questioning an awful offside call against Eddie Nketiah.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Two own goals help Arsenal cruise to win against Molde

 Arsenal reach the halfway point of the Europa League group stage with a 100% winning record as two own goals help them see off reigning Norwegian champions..
BBC News

De Bruyne misses penalty as Man City and Liverpool draw

 Kevin de Bruyne misses a penalty for hosts Manchester City as they draw 1-1 with Liverpool in the Premier League.
BBC News
Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League [Video]

Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier League goal two minutes from theend sent Spurs to the summit for the first time since August 2014, though theywere soon displaced by Leicester's win over Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Leicester City 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jamie Vardy scores controversial penalty

 Leicester City go top of the Premier League, if only for a few hours, after a highly contentious penalty by Jamie Vardy proves enough to beat Wolves at King..
BBC News

West Brom 0-1 Tottenham: Harry Kane winner sends Spurs top of table

 Tottenham move to the top of the Premier League thanks to Harry Kane's 88th minute winner against a resilient West Brom. ......
WorldNews

Ward-Prowse scores two free-kicks as Southampton survive Villa fightback

 James Ward-Prowse scores with two fantastic free-kicks as Southampton move up to third in the Premier League with victory at Aston Villa.
BBC News

Diversity code is another step in right direction - Mings

 Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says the new Football Leadership Diversity Code is "another step in the right direction".
BBC News

Tyrone Mings: Aston Villa defender welcomes Football Leadership Diversity Code

 Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says the new Football Leadership Diversity Code is "another step in the right direction".
BBC News
Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp [Video]

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions were left stunned as Ollie Watkinsregistered a first-half hat-trick and John McGinn, Ross Barkley and JackGrealish, with a brace, also got on the scoresheet for Villa. The hosts, wholed 4-1 at half-time, did not look back after going 1-0 up through Watkins inthe fourth minute as they punished an error by Reds goalkeeper Adrian.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Why win could be defining moment for Mikel Arteta - Martin Keown analysis

 Ex-Gunners defender Martin Keown explains how Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's plan worked perfectly to secure a first league win at Manchester United for 14 years.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil [Video]

Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil

Mikel Arteta believes he failed to get the best out of Mesut Ozil andtherefore is willing to shoulder the blame for the playmaker being axed fromArsenal’s Premier League squad.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty [Video]

Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty

Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free school meals to disadvantaged children.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:53Published

Man Utd were 'set up to fail' by Saturday lunchtime kick-off - Solskjaer

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side were "set up to fail" by having their Premier League game against Everton kicking off early on..
BBC News

Is under-pressure Solskjaer back from the brink again?

 With pressure mounting, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivered for Manchester United at Everton - but will it be a false dawn or is he back from the brink again?
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke' [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the scheduling oftheir 3-1 victory over Everton as an “absolute joke”. United returned fromtheir embarrassing Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in theearly hours of Thursday morning yet had to kick off at Goodison Park at12.30pm on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Pundits back Arsenal to see off Aston Villa in Premier League clash

Pundits back Arsenal to see off Aston Villa in Premier League clash Mark Lawrenson, Michael Owen and Dimitar Berbatov all predicted wins for the Gunners ahead of...
Football.london - Published Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield Observer


Dimitar Berbatov predicts Arsenal v Aston Villa

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to claim an emphatic 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in their...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •Football.londonTamworth HeraldBBC Local News


Full Arsenal squad available to Mikel Arteta for Aston Villa game

Arsenal host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday evening as Mikel Arteta's side look to make...
Football.london - Published


Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool. City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Premier League match preview: Everton v Man United [Video]

Premier League match preview: Everton v Man United

Everton welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park with both sides seeking areturn to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. Take a look at the statshere.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
'Competition improving Arsenal performances ' [Video]

'Competition improving Arsenal performances '

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal's youngsters and says the competition for places is pushing up the overall performance of the team as they go into their Premier League game with Aston Villa.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published