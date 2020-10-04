East Hamilton Community Day

Global  
 

East Hamilton's Community Day car show is this weekend.

Hamilton high school's third annual community day car show will be held on saturday, november 7th from 10 am to 2 pm at 2015 ootlewah ringgold road.

The event will be free to the public and will include activities such as free food and live music.

Principal brent eller says that after all that the chattanooga community has gone through this year, the fun event is much needed.

"we've been through some tough times, course the covid pandemic as well as tornadoes in the spring, this may be our most important year to step up and give back but what a great community to do something like this in."

The car entry fee is ten dollars or an unopened toy donation.

Prizes will include dash plaques, top 10 and a 50/50 drawing.




