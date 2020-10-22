Ex-ABC producer sues network for $10M in Amy Robach leaked Epstein tape scandal Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:23s - Published 11 minutes ago Ex-ABC producer sues network for $10M in Amy Robach leaked Epstein tape scandal 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend I'm just so pissed right now,like every day I get more and more pissed'cause I'm just like,"Oh my God, it was, what we had was unreal."(intense music)It wasn't me.You know, I'm not the whistleblower.I'm sorry to ABC, but the leaker's still inside.You know, it's not,I never did any of that.





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Is Unsealed



Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged with recruiting three underage girls in the 1990s for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. She's also being charged for committing perjury in her 2016 depositions. She.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

