Rapper King Von, 26, shot and killed near Atlanta nightclub

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Rapper King Von dies after shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub

Rapper King Von died Friday following a shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub, according to police....
USATODAY.com - Published

BREAKING: King Von Shot; In Critical Condition

BREAKING: King Von Shot; In Critical Condition Chicago rap star King Von is fighting for his life. The hip-hop heavyweight was reportedly shot last...
SOHH - Published

King Von, Emerging Chicago Rapper, Dead At 26

King Von, an emerging rapper who was quickly gaining attention for his incisive storytelling, was...
NPR - Published


Rapper King Von and 2 Others Dead Following Atlanta Shooting: 'I Can't Believe It' [Video]

Three others are in the hospital and two men have been detained, according to the Atlanta Police Department

Credit: People     Duration: 01:03Published
Rapper King Von Shot Dead Outside Atlanta Night Club [Video]

Rapper King Von Shot Dead , Outside Atlanta Night Club . According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 26-year-old Chicago rapper and two other men were shot and killed early Friday. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published