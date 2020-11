March to the White House demands every vote be counted Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:04s - Published March to the White House demands every vote be counted A coalition of organisations marched down Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC to the White House for a brief anti-Trump rally on Friday (November 6). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like