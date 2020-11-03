Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump campaign insists 'election is not over' despite losing Pennsylvania lead

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Trump campaign insists 'election is not over' despite losing Pennsylvania lead
Trump campaign insists 'election is not over' despite losing Pennsylvania lead

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Another massive "batch" of mystery ballots, all for Biden, added to Pennsylvania

(Natural News) Load after load of phony ballots is arriving in Pennsylvania, where the race has...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Trump campaign prematurely claims victory in Pennsylvania, forcing Twitter and Facebook to take action

With the latest results from Tuesday’s election handing some big wins to Joe Biden, the Trump...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


Trump Campaign Reportedly Concerned About Pennsylvania Turnout: Team ‘Was Not as Prepared as it Should Be’

The Trump campaign is concerned about voter turnout in the keystone state of Pennsylvania, according...
Mediaite - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Some Trump campaign lawsuits tossed [Video]

Some Trump campaign lawsuits tossed

Some Trump campaign lawsuits tossed

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:09Published
Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia [Video]

Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia . According to CBS News, as of Friday morning, Biden was leading Trump in Pennsylvania 49.4%-49.3% with 95% of the votes counted. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges [Video]

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan, Are Dismissed by Judges. On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign. The Associated Press called the race in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published