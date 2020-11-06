Southwest Plans To Furlough Workers

Southwest Airlines told workers they could lose their jobs in January after cost-cutting talks stalled.

The possible furlough would be the first temporary layoff in the carrier’s 50-year history.

Dallas-based Southwest issued the notices to 42 material specialists.

The announcement comes after failed talks over a company proposal to cut wages by 10% in 2021.

Southwest has also warned flight attendants and others that furlough notices could be coming soon.

According to Business Insider, federal law requires notices of planned layoffs at least 60 days in advance.