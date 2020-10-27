Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago

New trail coming to Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area

It was it was certainly a beautiful day to get outside and do some hiking.

Maybe a little bit of bird watching.

Storm team 10's david siple drove down to the goose pond wildlife area.

He checked out a new trail coming to the park.

A new trail will be coming to the goose pond fish and wildlife area here in greene county.

And some visitors are already excited for the new addition.

"it was just so uneven and i just didn't feel real safe."

Jenny austin and jean capler drive from bloomington indiana to goose pond fish and wildlife area to experience nature at it's best quite often.

Goose pond offers spectacular views of animal habitats specific to grasslands and wetlands.

The department of natural resources just announced they will be adding an a.d.a.

Accessible trail that will make traversing the park much easier.

We spoke to the property manager of goose pond and he says this new trail will be beneficial for all visitors.

"it's going to really help people be able to access the property in ways that might have been difficult to otherwise."

Not only will the new trail offer safer walking and hiking conditions, the new trail will also offer better views.

"if you get down on the trails you see some species that you aren't going to see up here."

It has been a record year for visitors at indiana state parks and recrerational areas.

And stoelting wants everyone to know, goose pond is a perfect getaway.

" people want to get out and do things and this is the kind of place where you can do that safely right now."

"it's fresh air and it's gorgeous and it's just getting away from all of that.

You know, i want that for everybody.

So yay!

I'm glad they are doing this."

Now plans to begin work on the new trail will occur in early 2021.

And it will likely be done in early 2022.

In greene county at goose pond fish and wildlife area, i'm storm team 10's david siple.